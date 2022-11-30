JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been accused of stabbing his father to death in Jackson.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said officers responded to a home on Riser Street on Wednesday, November 30 in reference to the fatal stabbing. When they arrived, they found 60-year-old Kenneth BoClair deceased.

Hearn said police believe the victim was killed during a domestic dispute with his son, Kristopher BoClair.

Byram police said Kristopher BoClair turned himself in to their department on Wednesday. Jackson police have charged him with murder.