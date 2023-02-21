HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend at a campground.

Sheriff Tyree Jones said the stabbing happened around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Askew’s Landing on Askew Ferry Road.

According to the sheriff, Tabitha Guthrie was stabbed once. She was taken to Bolton-Edwards Elementary, where she was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

Jones said deputies arrested Derek Carlisle, 40, in connection to the stabbing. He has not been charged yet, according to the sheriff.

Jones said Guthrie underwent surgery on Tuesday. She was listed in critical condition.