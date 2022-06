BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a cash register from a business on Saturday, June 4.

Police said the man broke into a CStore around 4:50 a.m. on Monticello Drive. The man allegedly stole the cash register from the business.

(Courtesy: Brookhaven Police Department).

(Courtesy: Brookhaven Police Department).

(Courtesy: Brookhaven Police Department).

Anyone with information about the man can call the Brookhaven Police Department at (601)-833-2424.