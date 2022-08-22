WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Warren County for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Officials with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a report was made on Wednesday, August 10 that a man had stolen the car part from MDOT in Flowers. They said the man was picked up in a vehicle after the theft.

(Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500. Anyone with information about the man or the theft can anonymously report it to Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.