YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after investigators said he tried to sneak contraband into a Yazoo County jail.

According to the Yazoo Hearld, 20-year-old Aargus Harris was arrested after deputies said they caught him attempting to throw a bag over the fence at the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility.

Chief Deputy Terry Gann said Harris also attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by deputies.

Harris was charged with introducing contraband into a correctional facility, simple possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility.