YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to use a drone to smuggle contraband into a correctional facility in Yazoo County.

The Yazoo Herald reported a deputy noticed a drone flying over the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility. Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the sheriff’s department said the drone had a package of contraband attached to it. He said it contained several bags of marijuana, tobacco products and other items.

Kevin Upchurch, 24, was charged with smuggling contraband into a correctional facility and trafficking.

Gann said he believes Upchurch meant to drop the contraband off at the local federal prison, but got confused.

Additionally, he said drones are used often to smuggle contraband into correctional facilities. He said the lights on it are taped over, but they can still be heard.