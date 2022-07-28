PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Pike County following a verbal argument that led to shots being fired in Pike County.

Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the scene in the 300 block of Highway 98 East in McComb on Sunday, July 10. A woman told deputies that she was at her ex-husband’s house, Brandon Cole, to pick up her kids when the incident began.

Deputies said the woman and Cole had gotten into an argument and shots were fired. The victims were then followed and their vehicle was rammed into.

Cole was arrested and charged with simple assault-domestic, stalking and malicious mischief. Officials said he was charged with stalking and trespassing on Sunday, July 17. On Thursday, July 27, he was arrested on outstanding warrants.

He was booked into the Pike County Jail. His bond was set at $2,000.