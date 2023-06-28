AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 75-year-old man was airlifted from Mississippi to a Louisiana burn center due to a propane-related explosion in Amite County.

Amite County Emergency Management Agency Director Grant McCurley said the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28 on Mt. Pleasant Road near Gloster.

McCurley said investigators discovered the explosion had destroyed an RV that was near a pickup truck.

The victim, who is from Louisiana, was inside the truck when crews arrived. He was taken to the burn center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.