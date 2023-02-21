VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was airlifted to a Jackson hospital after a shooting in Warren County.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. on Monday, February 20 on Greenbriar Drive. Authorities said they received a call about a man who had been shot and was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital.

The unidentified victim had been shot in the upper chest. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said no one has been detained in connection to the shooting.

According to Pace, the alleged shooter knew the victim.