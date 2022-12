PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man accused of killing his brother after a family altercation was arrested in Port Gibson.

The Vicksburg Daily News reported the altercation happened on Christmas Day, December 25, around 3:55 p.m. on Pattison Tillman Road.

Melvin Brinner was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his brother, Donald Brinner.

According to the newspaper, he is being held at the Claiborne County Jail until his initial court appearance.