JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Florida man and his pet dog were injured when a truck crashed on I-20 westbound near Frontage Road on Christmas morning.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into a utility pole at around 2:00 a.m. The driver, who is from Florida, was unrestrained and the impact knocked him to the floorboard where he landed on top of his dog.

The Vicksburg Police Department responded along with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The dog was able to be rescued and removed by Sheriff Martin Pace. The Vicksburg Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to help remove the driver who was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center by ground while the dog was taken to The Vicksburg Animal Shelter with minor cuts.