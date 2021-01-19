Man and woman charged with murder in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and woman have been arrested and charged with murder after someone was reported dead in Rankin.

Police said Tuesday morning, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a call from the 100 block of Conerly Road about a possible deceased individual. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the victim deceased with trauma to the head.

Investigators were able to quickly identify two suspects who left the area.

According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, the suspects were located and taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators said 27-year-old Dantrell Jerome Hunter of Prentiss and 46-year-old Ashley Hales of Hattiesburg were transported to the Rankin County Detention Center.