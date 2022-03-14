NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are seeking information after a man was found suffering from what they believe to be stab wounds.

The Natchez Democrat reported police found the man at Zipy Foods on Old Washington Road on Friday, March 11. When asked about his injuries, police said the man became uncooperative.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the man wouldn’t tell the officers were he was stabbed or by who.

He was taken to a local hospital but left without being discharged. Daughtry said the extent of his injuries are unclear.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Natchez Police Department at (601)-445-5565.