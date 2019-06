JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson Police are investigating after a man showed up at a Jackson hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police tell say he was shot just before 9 a.m. at the 6700 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Drive, Saturday.

They say the victim had been just walking in the area. He is listed in stable condition.

Authorities do not yet have a suspect or a motive.