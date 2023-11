RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a suspect after one person was shot and another was stabbed.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said the incident happened on Glenwood Drive just after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22.

Bailey said one victim was shot in the chest, and the second was stabbed. He said investigators arrested the suspect, Leslie Morgan Palmore, later the same evening.