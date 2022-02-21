WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after investigators said he almost crashed into a Warren County deputy on Monday, February 21.

The Vicksburg Post reported Deputy David Culbertson was driving east on Clay Street around 12:45 p.m. when he noticed a car traveling quickly in his lane. Culbertson swerved out of the way then turned around to catch up with the car.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the driver had attempted to turn into a parking lot, but he ran into a dirt embankment. He said the man driving was not injured and was taken into custody for traffic violations.

Pace said the man did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He suspects the man may suffer from a mental health condition. He added that he will be transferred to a mental health facility if an evaluation confirms that he has a mental health condition.