A man was arrested after a standoff in Edwards on Friday, May 26. (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after a standoff in Edwards on Friday, May 26.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies, as well as SWAT and hostage negotiators, responded to a scene at Hodge Lane. He said a shooting suspect barricaded himself inside a home.

The sheriff said the suspect, 30-year-old Justin Wilson, was later taken into custody at the scene. He said no other suspects were involved in the incident.

Justin Wilson (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The investigation is ongoing.