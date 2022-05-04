BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a Brookhaven six-year-old was arrested.

The Daily Leader reported Tavarious L. Davis, 30, was charged with shooting in to an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Davis was held by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Sunday on a probation violation just hours after the shooting.

The shooting happened at a home on Old Brook Road on Sunday, May 1. The child was shot in her leg and was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was later released from the hospital.