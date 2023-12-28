BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested a Jackson man after seizing $36,000 worth of marijuana.

Police said they attempted to stop a white 2020 Toyota Camry around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Interstate 55 at the Siwell Road overpass.

According to officers, the vehicle failed to stop and continued into the City of Jackson. The vehicle attempted to exit onto McDowell Road but struck a Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) sign.

Police said the suspect, 37-year-old Breyen Gamble, ran toward a wooded area, but he was captured by officers.

Gamble was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and transported to the Hinds County Detention Center.

Breyen Gamble (Courtesy: Byram Police Dept.)

Byram police arrested a Jackson man after seizing $36,000 worth of marijuana (Courtesy: Byram Police Dept.)

During a search of his vehicle, police found 20 pounds of marijuana hidden in the trunk of the vehicle. The estimated street value for the marijuana is $36,000.

Gamble has been charged with trafficking controlled substances, felony fleeing, false statement of identity, DUI and switched tag.