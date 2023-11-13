JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after a chase involving Capitol police on Monday, November 13.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said officers attempted to stop a vehicle near Bailey Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

According to Martin, the driver failed to stop and led officers on a brief chase before losing control of the vehicle near Holmes Avenue. No injuries were reported.

The driver, 21-year-old Lamarcus Butler, was arrested on scene with no further incident. Butler has been charged with felony fleeing and possession of marijuana with firearm enhancement.