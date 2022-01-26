PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after a chase from Pearl led to a crash in Jackson around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25.

Pearl police said they attempted to stop 37-year-old Reddrick Raynard Kelly, who was in a silver Kia Sorrento, on Interstate 20 in Pearl. They said he did not stop and exited the interstate on to Pearl Street.

According to investigators, Kelly crashed in Jackson at the intersection of Fortification Street and State Street.

He was charged with felony fleeing, failure to stop and a switched tag.