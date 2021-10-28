Man arrested after chase from Pike County to Louisiana

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies said a man was arrested after a drive-by shooting happened in Magnolia on Thursday, October 21. Investigators said two people were injured in the shooting.

Deputies said they were told the suspects were in a white Chevy Impala. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled south on I-55 and crossed into Louisiana.

According to investigators, the suspects stopped the vehicle near Louisiana Highway 1049 and Louisiana Highway 440. They ran into a wooded area.

After a search of the area, authorities arrested Angus Armstrong. The second suspect was not captured.

Armstrong was booked into the St. Helena Parish Jail to await extradition to Mississippi. He was charged with felony fleeing by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.