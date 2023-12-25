ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after a chase in Adams County this weekend.

Richard Norman (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), troopers were involved in a chase with a man who evaded a checkpoint on U.S. Highway 61 near Powlett Road on Saturday, December 23.

Authorities said the driver, who was identified as 51-year-old Richard Norman, hit a MHP patrol car before the chase ended on Graves Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Norman was arrested and charged with reckless driving. Authorities said Norman was wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for an illegal possession of a firearm charge.