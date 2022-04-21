Warning: A picture in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Kosciusko following car crashes and a chase on Thursday, April 21.

Police were called about a hit and run near Sunflower Grocery Store around 1:30 p.m. Once at the scene, officers were made aware of the driver’s tag number, car description and possible direction.

Officers attempted to stop the driver near Prairie Farms on Veterans Memorial Drive. They said the driver didn’t stop, hit a second car and continued to drive away going more than 100 miles per hour. Investigators said the driver pulled into a home on County Road 1022 and ran into the house.

Antwon Johnson (Courtesy: Kosciusko Police Department)

Antwon Johnson was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, leaving the scene of the accident and no proof of insurance. He was booked into the Leake County Correctional Facility. His bond was set at $6,200.