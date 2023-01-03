JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man on drug charges Monday, January 2.

Police said they approached a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Fairbanks and Mill Street. They said the driver attempted to run away from the scene.

After a brief pursuit, Jason Eubanks, 39, was taken into custody with no incident. Police said Eubanks has been charged with four felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Jason Eubanks (Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Public Safety)

(Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Public Safety)

No bond for Eubanks has been set at this time.