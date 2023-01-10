JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police arrested a 48-year-old man after a chase into Hinds County.

Christian Lloyd Dennington (Courtesy: Pearl Police Dept.)

Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said police attempted to stop a black Chevy S10 truck on Highway 80 in Pearl just after 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9. He said the driver, Christian L. Dennington, fled on the highway into Jackson and then to Clinton.

The suspect’s truck wrecked near the intersection of Highway 80 and College Street. Flynn said Dennington attempted to run from the scene, but he was capture.

Dennington has been charged with felony fleeing, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. Police said he had active warrants from Madison County.