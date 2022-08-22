RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested following a police chase in Richland on Friday, August 19.

Officials with the Richland Police Department said an officer spotted a stolen Jeep grand Cherokee around 7:45 p.m. on Cleary Road near Old Highway 49. They said the driver sped off and a chase began.

At Pearson Road, officials said the driver lost control of the car and hit a tree. Officers told him to get out of the vehicle, but he didn’t. K9 Teun was deployed to apprehend the driver.

The driver was identified as Omar Rivers Jr. Officials said he’s been arrested nearly 25 before, 15 of which are felony charges like drugs, fleeing, theft and possession of stolen goods across six states.

K9 Teun (Courtesy: Richland Police Department)

Omar Rivers Jr. (Courtesy: Richland Police Department)

The Grand Cherokee was reported stolen in Ridgeland on July 14.