MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested an man after he allegedly hit and damaged several police vehicles during a pursuit on Wednesday.

Police said they received information about a recently stolen vehicle in the area just before noon. An officer spotted the stolen 2014 Chevrolet pick-up truck and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Highland Colony Parkway at Lake Castle Road.

Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle, 30-year-old Jonathan Gray, of Vicksburg, refused to stop and fled south on Highland Colony Parkway into Ridgeland.

According to investigators, Gray continued southbound on Highland Colony Parkway turning west onto Old Agency Road, then turning north onto Richardson Road and then east onto Steed Road. The fleeing vehicle then turned north onto Sunnybrook Road.

The vehicle then entered into a field and became disabled as it approached Sunnybrook Road and Colony Park Boulevard. During the chase, several Madison police vehicles were struck and damaged by the fleeing vehicle.

No injuries and no other property damage was reported. Gray was arrested without incident.

Gray was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony fleeing, three counts of aggravated assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen firearm. He was transported to the Madison County Detention Center where he awaits his initial court appearance in Madison Municipal Court.