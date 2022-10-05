Warning: The following pictures may be disturbing to viewers.

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested a man for animal cruelty during a traffic stop.

On October 4, an officer stopped a vehicle around 11:30 a.m. on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108-mile marker. During the stop, the officer searched the vehicle. Investigators said the officer found marijuana and several dogs that were inside multiple cages throughout the van.

The dogs were malnourished, and police said the dogs had injuries consistent with dog fighting.

An investigator with animal control was called to the scene, and the 11 dogs were taken to a local veterinarian for emergency care and treatment. All of the injuries were documented, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said Edward T. Bronaugh, 56, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Transporting Dogs for the Purpose of Dog Fighting and Animal Cruelty.

Edward T. Bronaugh (Courtesy: Madison Police Dept.)

(Courtesy: Madison Police Dept.)

(Courtesy: Madison Police Dept.)

The case will be forwarded to District Attorney John “Bubba” Bramlett’s office for prosecution and potential forfeiture proceedings based upon the animal cruelty and transportation charge.

Bronaugh is being held at the Madison County Detention Center to await his initial appearance in the City of Madison Municipal Court.