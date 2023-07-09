Capitol police arrested a man in Jackson after officers found drugs and malnourished dogs inside a home. (Courtesy: Mississippi DPS)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man in Jackson after officers found drugs and malnourished dogs inside a home.

On Saturday, July 8, officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the Capitol Police Flex Unit conducted a search warrant on a Jackson home.

During the search, officers said they found 31 pounds of marijuana, three pounds of Psilocybin mushrooms, over three pounds of THC wax, hundreds of THC vape pens, and hundreds of multiple different edibles packaged as chips and candy.

Officers said they also found a gun, more than $7,000 and 24 malnourished dogs inside the home.

Lewis Marshall

Police arrested 43-year-old Lewis Marshall at the home. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and felony animal cruelty. DPS officials said additional charges are expected.