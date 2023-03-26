MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after another man was shot and killed in McComb on Saturday, March 25.

Officials with the McComb Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting near the intersection of Dyson Street and St. Augustine Street.

Witnesses reportedly told the officers that a man had been shot and that he was taken by private car to Southwest Medical Center.

The victim, Fredrick Smith, 31, of McComb, later died from his injuries at the hospital.

MPD officials said witnesses were able to describe the suspect, which led officers to arrest 36-year-old Bryant Turner, of Smithdale.

He was taken to the McComb Police Department.