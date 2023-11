HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies arrested a man after a fatal shooting in Utica.

The incident happened on Boyd Road just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday, November 6.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies discovered 27-year-old Blake Grisham deceased from a gunshot wound.

They arrested 42-year-old James Hudspeth at the scene. Hudspeth was charged with murder.

Jones said an altercation led up to the shooting.