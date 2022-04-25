RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a man on Monday, April 25, after investigators said they found more than three pounds of pills that contained Fentanyl.

A deputy made a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Tahoe around 8:00 a.m. on Interstate 20. During the traffic stop, the deputy believed there was probable cause that illegal activity was possibly happening. They deputy asked and received consent to search the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found plastic bags hidden inside a seat. The plastic bags contained more than three pounds of pills. A field test of the pills showed a positive result for Fentanyl.

The driver of the vehicle, 27-year-old Carlos Martinez, of Texas, was arrested for trafficking of controlled substances. The estimated street value of the Fentanyl is approximately $250,000.

Carlos Martinez (Courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Martinez was taken to the Rankin County Adult Detention Center and booked on the trafficking charge.