MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested following a home invasion and shooting that left a person injured in Magee on Saturday, December 3.

Officials with the Magee Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to a shots fired call around 7:50 p.m. on 4th Street where they found a person had been shot in their hand.

MPD officials said Carl Lavelle Hoskins was wanted in connection to the incident. He was considered armed and dangerous.

He was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault, home invasion and shooting into a motor vehicle.