JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after human remains were found in Jefferson County.

Deputies said they arrested Carivontae Nix on August 17, 2023.

The human remains were located on Rodney Road in Lorman on August 12, 2023. Authorities said their investigation led them to Nix, who resides on Rodney Road.

Jefferson County deputies and agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) arrived at the home and located a black Buick Lacrosse that was linked to Michael Joseph Templeton, 50, of Hazlehurst.

Copiah County deputies said Templeton was reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Friday, July 28.

Nix was taken to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and questioned. Authorities said he admitted that the remains were those of Templeton.

Carivontae Nix (Courtesy: Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Michael Templeton (Courtesy: Copiah County Sheriff’s Office)

Nix was arrested and booked into the county jail. He has been charged with murder.

Officials said Nix is awaiting his initial appearance in court.