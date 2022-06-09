JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced the man who was wanted for the shooting death of a woman on Fleetwood Drive was arrested on Thursday, June 9.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said U.S. Marshals arrested Zverian Brent in Jackson.

Brent was wanted in connection to the death of Terrencia Jackson, 26. The shooting happened on Tuesday, June 7.

Investigators said Jackson was shot and killed while lying in bed. Police said another person, believed to be Jackson’s boyfriend, was also shot while lying in bed. He was taken to the hospital.