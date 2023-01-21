MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars, and another is injured after a police chase that began in Madison ended with a crash in Canton on Saturday, January 21.

Officials with the Madison Police Department (MPD) said officers tried to pull over a 2010 Acura that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 55 north around 3:40 a.m. The car didn’t stop and continued north on the interstate before turning its lights off and exiting on Nissan Parkway.

An ambulance notified police that the car was heading toward Highway 51 on Nissan Parkway. Madison, Canton and Gluckstadt police, along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, began searching the area.

MPD officials said police found the car on Liberty Street near the Piggly Wiggly grocery store. They said the car tried to evade officers again, but crashed into a tree in the front yard of a home on North Liberty Street in Canton.

Jacameron Hampton, 20, of Jackson, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing and other offenses. The passenger, identified as Willie James III, of Jackson, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for injuries he suffered in the crash.

According to MPD officials, Hampton was booked into the Madison County Detention Center where he awaits his initial appearance. He may face additional charges. The investigation is ongoing.