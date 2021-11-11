Man arrested after multi-county chase that started in Gluckstadt

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies said a man was arrested after a chase that started in Gluckstadt.

Deputies stopped a man for a traffic violation Wednesday evening at the Fleetway gas station on Gluckstadt Road. Investigators said the man would not get out of his vehicle when they requested it.

When the man tried to leave the scene, two deputies were hit by his vehicle. Authorities said the deputies had minor injuries.

According to investigators, the man led deputies on a chase on I-55 to the 205 mile marker. Grenada police were able to place spike strips on the interstate, and the man was arrested.

Investigators said drugs and one gun were found in the vehicle. The man’s identity and charges have not been released at this time.