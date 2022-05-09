BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after an officer-involved shooting that happened on Interstate 20 in Brandon on Monday, May 9.

Brandon police said they received a call around 11:07 a.m. about a domestic disturbance that was happening inside a car that was heading west on Interstate 20, just before the Downtown Brandon exit. The caller said Lorenzo Leon Taylor, of Jackson, had gotten out of the car and was walking west on the interstate.

An officer arrived and approached Taylor, who was allegedly trying to get something out of a black book bag. The officer said he asked Taylor if there was anything in the bag that would hurt him. Taylor then allegedly responded, “I have the same thing you do.” The officer tried to gain control of the bag and Taylor.

Police said Taylor tried to take the officer’s gun and pushed him to the ground. Investigators said Taylor got into the driver’s seat of the officer’s patrol car. The officer said he tried to pull Taylor from the car, but was knocked into oncoming traffic as Taylor sped away. As Taylor drove away, the officer reportedly fired one shot into the driver area of the car and one shot into the rear of the car.

Brandon police and other officers stopped Taylor around the 53-mile marker on I-20 westbound. Taylor was arrested, and police said he had on an ankle monitor from the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). MDOC had also issued a detainer for Taylor with extradition in 2017.

Officers said he was taken to the Brandon Police Department, where he was uncooperative. He was then taken to the Rankin County Jail. Police said Taylor tried kicking out the windows of the transporting car.

Upon his booking, officers discovered that Taylor was previously convicted in Georgia in 2018 on various felony charges. He was transferred from Georgia to MDOC in late 2021.

Investigators said Taylor was grazed by one of the bullets shot into the patrol car, but officers said he did not need medical treatment for the injury. The officer suffered only minor injuries.

Taylor has been charged with grand larceny (auto), felony evasion and being a felon in possession of a gun. More charges may be filed.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) will be investigating the shooting.

Taylor was booked into the Rankin County Jail on a $1,050,000 bond. His first appearance is set for Wednesday, May 11 at the City of Brandon Municipal Court. He is also on hold for MDOC.