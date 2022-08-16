PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man on multiple drugs charges.

Investigators said they responded to the 4000 block of Highway 98 West on August 9 after receiving a call about a disturbance.

A woman told deputies Kendrick Brown assaulted her and left the scene with a firearm. Deputies said they made contact with Brown, who was in possession of a firearm. Investigators said they also found two containers with ecstasy pills on Brown.

According to deputies, the pills were later counted and found to be 174 total dosage units.

Brown was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance enhanced by possession of a firearm.

Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff's Office

Brown was also booked on a Pike County Justice Court warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon stemming from a separate incident earlier this year.

His bond was set at $90,000.