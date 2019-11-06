Man arrested after police chase on Gallatin near I-20

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect is in custody after a police chase from Richland ended in Jackson.

An officer reportedly tried to pull the suspect over for having a stolen tag.

Police say 22-year-old Jarrod Moten drove away and later spun his vehicle out which caused an officer to hit Moten’s vehicle on Gallatin Street near I-20.

The driver tried to run away but was quickly apprehended. 

Moten is charged with felony fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, disobeying a police officer and traffic citations.

He is being held in the Rankin County jail.

