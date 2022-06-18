RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A domestic altercation in Ridgeland led to a police chase that ended in Louisiana on Saturday, June 18.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the chase stemmed from a domestic altercation in Ridgeland. Initial reports said the suspect, a man who was believed to be armed, escaped from responding officers in a black Corvette. Officers said he led them on a high-speed chase along Interstate 20.

Warren County deputies blocked all exits and Madison Parish authorities put out spike strips in an effort to catch the suspect.

According to the newspaper, he was taken into custody between the 180 and 181 mile markers on Interstate 20 in Louisiana.