VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a suspect after a man was shot in the arm on Thursday, October 5.

Police said the shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. on Thursday in a parking lot off of Pemberton Square Boulevard. A male victim was found at the location suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm.

The suspect, who was identified as 39-year-old Roderich Montgomery, had left the scene before officers arrived.

According to police, the victim was treated and released from Merit Health River Region.

Investigators believe the shooting is related to an ongoing domestic dispute between Montgomery and his ex-girlfriend.

On Monday, October 9, Montgomery was arrested without incident. He was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault domestic violence and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Montgomery will be held without bond until his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.