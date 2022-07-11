ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies arrested a man after a standoff at a deer camp.

The incident happened on Sunday, July 10. Investigators said they received a call about an armed intruder who was barricaded inside of the deer camp.

After a five hour standoff, Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail requested the Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT Team. However, the suspect, Sean Hinson, was arrested before the team’s arrival.

Investigators said they recovered multiple firearms at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.