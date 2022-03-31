KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police arrested a man on March 30 after a traffic stop.

Police said they observed a red 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 43 North near the city limits just after 7:00 a.m.

During the traffic stop, the driver was identified as Donald Jackson, 39, of McCool. Police said they discovered the vehicle had a switched tag and Jackson had a suspended license.

Investigators said Jackson was also a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and had 70 grams of marijuana with him.

Jackson was charged with speeding, suspended drivers license, switched tag, possession of marijuana (Felony), and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Donald Jackson (Courtesy: Kosciusko Police Department)

(Courtesy: Kosciusko Police Department)

Police said Jackson was given a $46,050 bond and was booked into the Leake County Detention Center.