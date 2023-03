JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after two people were shot and killed in Jackson on Saturday, March 25.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Spokesperson Bailey Martin said Capitol Police responded to a report of a shooting around 1:00 p.m. near Jefferson Street.

At the scene, police found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Martin said 27-year-old Jordan Kyle Cummins was arrested in connection to the shooting.