WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after he allegedly led law enforcement on a chase from Yazoo County to Warren County.

Vicksburg Daily News reported a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper ran the license plate of a vehicle that was occupied by a man who appeared to be sleeping in Yazoo County. It showed that the owner of the vehicle was wanted for larceny.

The man allegedly escaped from the trooper, left his vehicle, stole a UTV and led officers on a chase down Highway 3 into Warren County.

Warren County deputies joined the pursuit, and the suspect was stopped on Highway 80 before reaching Pear Orchard.

According to the newspaper, the man is facing multiple felony charges on top of the larceny charge.