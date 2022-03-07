KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after a woman was found stabbed in Kosciusko on Sunday, March 6.

Kosciusko police said they received a call that a woman was covered in blood on Tipton Street. Officers arrived and said she had been stabbed and experienced blunt force trauma. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Officers charged Kent Campbell, 56, with domestic violence aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Kosciusko Police Department at (662)-289-3131. If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.