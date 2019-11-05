Man arrested and charged after firing shots outside of Buffalo Wild Wings: Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV)- A 22-year-old man is behind bars after firing shots at an individual outside of Buffalo Wild Wings in Oxford.

On November 3, the Oxford Police Department responded to the business for a panic alarm around 2 pm.

Officers learned a shooting happened once they arrived at the scene.

During the investigation, the police department learned about an altercation that happened the night before involving Bobby Parks at Buffalo Wild Wings where he was an employee.

The next day, Parks was outside of the business and mistaken someone on the patio for the other employee he had the altercation with.

According to the OPD, an unknown person in a silver BMW came to the restaurant to pick Parks up. As they were leaving he fired approximately six shots towards that person and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Soon after the shooting, OPD locates Parks and takes him into custody without incident. The weapon was also recovered.

Parks was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

He is charged with shooting into a dwelling.

His bond is set at $200,000.

This incident is still an ongoing investigation. More arrests are possible.

Anyone with any information, call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.