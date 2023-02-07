VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to a 2017 homicide that happened outside a Vicksburg apartment complex.

Police said 25-year-old DeAnthony Smith, of Vicksburg, was arrested on Friday, February 3 in connection to the shooting death of 36-year-old Antonio Henderson. Smith was extradited from Texas after his arrest.

According to investigators, Henderson was shot and killed in the parking lot of Eastview Apartments on October 30, 2017.

Police said Smith was charged with first-degree murder and appeared in court on Monday, February 6. His bond was set at $2,000,000.